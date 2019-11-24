JAMESTOWN — Helen Louise West, age 89, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 29, 1930, in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wren (Hall) and Melvin Staggs. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Forrest S. West and sisters: Virginia Dials and Shirley Sparks; a brother: Ervin Staggs. She is survived by her daughters: Connie Queen (Jesse); Bonnie (David) Johnson; Jeanna (Carlos) Potts and Pamela S. Carey; grandchildren: Deanna Poole (Timothy), Joslyn Potts, Daniel Carey, Jason Carey (Melody), Monty Minton, Kevin Maine, Douglas Maine (Staci), Jamie Johnson (Toshie), and Andrew Johnson (Sabrina); great-grandchildren: Cody Poole, Tasha Poole, Ethan Carey, Emma Carey, Brianna Carey, Alexis Maine, Tyler Cox, Jonathan Patterson, Stephanie Patterson, Lily Redman Drew Johnson, Shiori Johnson, Bryce Johnson, Colin Johnson and Landen Johnson. Helen is also survived by a great-great-grandchild: Seth Mickelson; brothers: William and Robert Staggs; sisters: Clara King; Peggy Cordes and Edith Johns.

She was a retired librarian and AV Resource Director from the Greene County Career Center. She also taught Fifth Grade at Beavercreek School and had been an elementary librarian at Sugarcreek Schools. Helen enjoyed quilting, crocheting flower gardening and playing cards with her friends at the Senior Center. Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's name to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Doug Graham officiating. Interment to follow Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 26, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.