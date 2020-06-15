Henry Miller
1939 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Henry James Miller passed away on Sunday, June 7th whilst in transit from the ICU to Hospice. He got as far as the double-doors of the latter before deciding he'd had enough of hospitals and shuffled off this mortal coil. It was a perfect Southern Ohio afternoon.

Henry was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 26th, 1939, the son of Ward M. and Elizabeth Dillon Miller.

Henry graduated from Portsmouth High in 1957, before going on to Ohio University and the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged from both. Later in life Henry received his Doctorate of Divinity from the Universal Life Church. Though he himself never married, he wasn't above helping others make that fateful leap… for better or for worse.

Henry went on to become a beloved high school teacher of English and History, two subjects that he kept pontificating on long after he stopped teaching them for a living at Greenup County and Northwest. His students, who affectionately referred to him as "The Great One", would still occasionally approach him 50 years after the fact to tell him how much his teaching had inspired them.

After he completed his teaching career, Henry took some time for himself. All of it.

He established a travel service for his Uncle Jim, James B. Miller, and Aunt Dot… he is still awaiting payment.

He spent years caring for both of his parents when they were no longer able to take care of themselves.

Henry was a bon vivant. A man about town. A swashbuckling sometime gentleman of Leisure. An often-time Lothario. An avid reader and voracious learner. An historian and raconteur extraordinaire. He was a Reds fan, and a Renaissance man. A member of both the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, Henry was a Life Master Bridge player.

He was a many time Texas hold-em champion, not at The World Series or anything, but you can bet his name rings out at the tables of the K of C.

Henry was a World traveller, but he always came back to Portsmouth.

He once hit 230 home runs in a wiffle ball season, a record which still stands.

Henry was arguably the greatest obscure philosopher of the late 20th Century.

He was inarguably the greatest Chinese Poker player of the Appalachian Foothills.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Whitney D. Miller and Ward M. Miller Jr, as well as sisters Marian D. Miller and Rosamond Miller French.

He is survived by his sister, Annis Miller Reinkoester, of Hot Springs Arkansas, and nine nieces and nephews, each of whom will gladly announce without prodding that Henry was, in fact, their favorite uncle. He didn't even need to threaten to cut them out of the will… he did that for fun.

RIP to The Great One



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 16, 2020
A wonderful person whom as a greatly admired Uncle and Friend I was quite close to for many decades. Philosophy, History, Politics always at the forefront of our discussions. A teacher and sage to me. He was only 19, exactly 2 weeks shy upon 20 years of myself upon our shared birth month of the month of May. The best card player (Poker, Gin Rummy, Chinese Poker) and wiffle ball player ever. Kind, Sweet and Intelligent. I will miss you always as will your last sibling my Mother and your big sister Annis.
Edward C. Reinkoester III
June 15, 2020
RIP, Great One. Never another like you!
Valerie Giannetti-horton
Friend
June 15, 2020
My sweet, intelligent fun loving Uncle. Will miss him always but my many decades of wonderful memories will never fade. From playing countless hours discussing history and philosophy, playing cards, watching and attending Red's games, playing wiffle ball etc.
Edward C. Reinkoester III
Family
June 15, 2020
So enjoyed talking to him when our paths crossed.
Mary Jo Pfleger
Friend
