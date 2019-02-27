HERBERT ALAN STAKER

WHEELERSBURG — Herbert Alan Staker, 62, of Wheelersburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born January 19, 1957 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Alfred Henry and Catherine Anna Gleim Staker.

Herb recently retired as a grocery clerk from Kroger, where he had worked for 40 years and was a 1975 graduate of the Wheelersburg High School. He was a dedicated and involved member of St. John Lutheran Church where he had served in many capacities, including as a council member. A talented poet, Herb wrote beautiful verses about his spirituality and he was a loving brother and devoted son.

Surviving are his siblings, Carl Henry Staker of Cincinnati, Norman Eugene (Joyce) Staker, Brenda Catherine (George) Moore, and Cheryl Frieda (John) Crank, all of Franklin Furnace, beloved nieces and nephews, Alison Moore (Michael) Sampson, Justin Heath (Lauri) Moore, Kristina Bond (Ryan) Darnell and Ryan Garrett (Sarah) Staker and their children.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church in Powellsville with Rev. Brent Cavendish officiating and interment in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to services Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd., Franklin Furnace, OH 45629 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.