PORTSMOUTH — Hermalee Barney Voss, 95, of Portsmouth, died February 25, 2019 at SOMC. She was born in Morgan County, KY on April 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Elmer and Mattie Pelfrey Dawson.

Hermalee was employed as a buyer for the former Marting's Department Store for approximately 25 years and was in the store's Hall of Fame. She was an avid golfer, having had two "Holes in One" in her career, including the first by a lady at the former Longaberger Golf Course.

Surviving are her sons, David E. (Karen) Barney of Chillicothe and Bruce (Rochelle) Barney of Portsmouth; daughter-in-law, Jackie Barney of Bardstown, KY; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special grandson-in-law, Tom Keating of Portsmouth; and her dear friend, Kathy Fish of Portsmouth.

Hermalee was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Barney, and her second husband, Robert Kleinke; a son, Greg Barney; granddaughter, Amy Keating, who was the light of her life; six sisters, Gladys Klein, Okie Edwards, Irene Rutherford, Lou Delabar, Fran Cardwell and Rebecca "Dolly" Luther; and two brothers, Jim Dawson and Dan Dawson.

The family will hold private services under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy M. Keating Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scioto Foundation, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or www.sciotofoundation.org.

