LUCASVILLE-Herman Eugene Howell, 85, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Rosemount Pavilion.

He was born June 9, 1935 in Manchester, a son of the late Oscar Raymond and Esta Marie Francis Howell.

Herman was a retired Corrections Officer from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, former Manchester Police Chief, and a former Deputy Sheriff under John Knauff. He was a US Army veteran, a member of the William Baker Post of the American Legion, and a member of the Center Street Church in Lucasville.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hudson Howell, whom he married September 23, 1961 in Maysville, Kentucky; two sons, William "Bill" Lorenzo of Chillicothe and Brian (Angela) Howell of McDermott; two daughters, Jackie (Robert) Lewis of West Union and Rita Howell of Clarktown; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney Howell of Batavia and Garland Howell of Mansfield; and one sister, Carolyn Burton of West Union.

Herman was also preceded in death by one daughter, Peggy Irwin; and daughter-in-law Angie Lorenzo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Phil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Garvin Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call from noon till the funeral hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center Street Church, c/o Connie Boldman,124 Woodland Drive, Lucasville, OH 45648.