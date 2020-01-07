LUCASVILLE – Hershel Ace "Perk" Conley, 80, of Lucasville passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence. Born December 10, 1939 in Scioto County, a son of the late David Robert and Minnie Marie (Winters) Conley, he was a Glazer for Portsmouth Glass and owned and operated Glass Shack in Minford. He attended and was a 1st Elder for Victory Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union.

He is survived by his wife, Tana (Queen) Conley; one son, Shane (Lisa) Conley; three daughters, Sabra (Rick) Osborne, Sharma (Kendall) Brown-Warnock; Sonja (Kevin) Gambill; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two step-daughters, Jamie (David) Scott, Cyndi (Jeff) Arnett; one sister, Eudora Dolph, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, David Conley, Cecil Conley, Homer Conley, Howard Conley, Jack Conley, and one sister Alberta Lykins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Victory Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Joe Ward officiating. Burial will be in Harger Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.