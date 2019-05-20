VON GULLETT

BLUE CREEK —Hershell Levon Gullett, 76, of Blue Creek, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born September 30, 1942, in Paintsville, Kentucky, a son of the late Hershell Gullett and Lucille Thomas Streeter.

Von was retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, Ohio with over 30 years of service. He was a US Air Force veteran and a 1960 Northwest High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his step-mother who raised him, Savilla Mae Eulitt Gullett; four brothers, Gary and Terry Gullett and Ray and John Irwin; and two sisters, Angie Mitchell and Nancy Jones.

Von is survived by his wife, Dianne Stebel Gullett, whom he married July 16, 1966, in Rushtown; and one brother, Larry (Diana) Gullett of Minford.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville where military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McKinley Funeral Home, PO Box 729, Lucasville, OH 45648.