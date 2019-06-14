HI MAYNARD

PORTSMOUTH — Hi Maynard, age 79, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on June 13, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center. Hi was born May 31, 1940 in Pikeville, KY to the late Robinson and Oma (Mullins) Maynard. He was a retired member of the Laborers Local 83 Union of Portsmouth, OH. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilma Lee Parker, Marie Blackburn, Loretta Holsinger, Ethel Thacker, Flora Reed, Effie Hale, JC Maynard, Ferrell Maynard, Bobby Maynard, and Van Baker. He is survived by his wife, Elmo Williams Maynard, and their children, Les (Judy) Maynard of Wheelersburg, Tonetta Wiley of Sciotoville, Teresa (Scott) Castle of Anderson, SC, and Tammy Staggs of Portsmouth. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Robin (Carl) Larson, Shawn Conley, Emily (Tyler) Brown, Lexie Castle, Megan Castle, and Chad Wiley; five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Sam Baker, Junior Baker, and Buck Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Friends may call from 4 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Fond memories of Hi and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.