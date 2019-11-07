Hobert Nelson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hobert Nelson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLUMBUS —Hobert Brady Nelson, 43 of Columbus, OH formerly of Portsmouth, OH passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, OH February 26, 1976 a son of Thomas Nelson and Fox Etta Hunt.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Preceded in death by one brother Manuel Hunt; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Judy Nelson; maternal grandmother, Sophie Hunt.

Surviving along with his parents are one daughter, Alysia Nelson of Virginia Beach, VA; three brothers, T.J. (Ginny) Nelson of South Shore, KY, Harry Lee (Bailey Holbrook) Pratt JR of Columbus, OH and Andrew Pratt of Portsmouth, OH; two sister, Carrie (Jamie) Hornsby of South Portsmouth, KY and Cortne Huffman of Portsmouth, OH; five nephews, Austen Nelson, Brady Nelson, Aiden Pratt, Waylon Pratt and Andrew Nicely; three nieces, Olivia Pratt, Mykayla Nicely and Taylor Schmidt; step-father Lee Pratt of Portsmouth, OH and step-mother Angel Justice of South Shore, KY along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor Brad Brant officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, OH. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2 P.M. on Sunday.

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.