COLUMBUS —Hobert Brady Nelson, 43 of Columbus, OH formerly of Portsmouth, OH passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, OH February 26, 1976 a son of Thomas Nelson and Fox Etta Hunt.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Preceded in death by one brother Manuel Hunt; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Judy Nelson; maternal grandmother, Sophie Hunt.

Surviving along with his parents are one daughter, Alysia Nelson of Virginia Beach, VA; three brothers, T.J. (Ginny) Nelson of South Shore, KY, Harry Lee (Bailey Holbrook) Pratt JR of Columbus, OH and Andrew Pratt of Portsmouth, OH; two sister, Carrie (Jamie) Hornsby of South Portsmouth, KY and Cortne Huffman of Portsmouth, OH; five nephews, Austen Nelson, Brady Nelson, Aiden Pratt, Waylon Pratt and Andrew Nicely; three nieces, Olivia Pratt, Mykayla Nicely and Taylor Schmidt; step-father Lee Pratt of Portsmouth, OH and step-mother Angel Justice of South Shore, KY along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor Brad Brant officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, OH. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2 P.M. on Sunday.

