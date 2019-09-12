PORTSMOUTH — Holly Ann Pollitt, 43, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 1, 1975, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Becky Marie Lemley Hespel and Dale Leslie Hespel, who survives.

Holly was a crew member at McDonald's of Rosemount and a Christian. She was a member of the PHS Class of 1994 and she enjoyed coloring apps in her free time.

Surviving is her father, Dale L. Hespel of Portsmouth; her fiancée', Chasity "Chas" Hitchcock of Portsmouth; her special Momma, Linda Rogers of Portsmouth and her family; two daughters, Kristin Marshall and Brittany Pollitt, both of Portsmouth; a stepdaughter, Bella Hitchcock, at home; a grandson, Alexavier Neal; fraternal grandmother, Arnetta Lewis of Portsmouth; aunts and uncles, Michael & Patricia Lemley of Duluth, GA and Lisa and Steve Gibson of Portsmouth; and many friends who will dearly miss her. Holly was a very special person who loved, and was loved, by many.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bill and Ramona Lemley; and paternal grandfather, Claude Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastors Shannon Bowling, Mike Queen and Michael Rogers officiating. Interment will be at Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The family extends thanks to SOMC and a very special thank you to the SOMC Hospice staff for the compassionate care Holly received.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

