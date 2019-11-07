NEW PORT RICHEY — Homer Ora Adams 82, of New Port Richey, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 18, 2019. He was born September 19, 1937 in Sciotoville to the late Ora and Hazel Adams. He graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1955 and a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan. He was a teacher, guidance counselor, and Dean of boys in Parma, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by sisters Wilma Adams and Lavonda Campbell. He is survived by Brothers Donald Adams and John Adams and Sisters Carol Beard, Mary Bostick and Sue Copas; as well as six nieces and four nephews. He was dedicated to improving education. He was past president of Ohio Education Retired and Ohio School Counselors Association. He was an active member of three different educational associations and was an innovator in developing educational television. He loved to travel and also arranged international tours and was quite an avid train enthusiast.

There will be a Memorial Service at 1 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Friends may call one hour before the service. Reverend Greg Carter will officiate. Burial will be at the family plot at Lucasville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the donations will go to planting trees in His memory.