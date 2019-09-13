PORTSMOUTH — Homer Clifford 'Bud' Dyer, Jr., 90, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home. Bud was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Homer Clifford Dyer and Ada Scott Dyer Sr. He was a 1948 graduate of PHS and had retired from the Goodyear Atomic Corp., where he had been employed as a carpenter for 30 years. Bud attended Temple Baptist Church and was an Army veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Signal Corps. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him.

Homer is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wavel Wright Dyer, whom he married in Portsmouth on Feb.22, 1951; two sons John Alan (Amy) Dyer of Chesapeake, VA, Jeffrey Paul Dyer of Portsmouth; one daughter, Martha Jane Cremeans of Portsmouth, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons; Joseph Lee Dyer and James Brian Dyer and 3 sisters; Virginia Carver, Betty Dyer and Janet Rowe.

Private family graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. John Gowdy officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.