HOMER MICHAEL HOLSINGER

MCDERMOTT —Homer Michael Holsinger, 68 of McDermott, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.

Mike, as everyone knew him, was married to the love of his life, Kimberly and was the dad of Shane, Darrin, Kristen, and Ryan, and brother to Brenda T., Patty, Paul, Vickie, Steve, Sandy, and Brenda M., and an uncle to several nieces and nephews.

The real sunshine in his life were his grandkids, Gabe, Devon, Gracy, Rees, Hannah, DeeDee, Landon, Gunnar, and Nolan.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 4 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.