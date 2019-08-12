HOMER RAY ROOF

COCOA BEACH — Homer Ray Roof, age 75, resident of Cocoa Beach, Florida died Saturday August 10, 2019 at his home in Shelby.

Born August 29, 1943 in South Webster, Ohio to Wilbur Eugene and Alice (Hale) Roof, he was a Shelby/Mansfield resident the majority of his life moving to Florida in 2014. He was employed with AK Steel in Mansfield retiring after thirty plus years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 of Florida and the Kiwanis Club in Florida.

Homer farmed for many years and was very passionate about the use of his heavy equipment. He loved playing poker, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Homer will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his desire to make sure everyone was having a great time.

He is survived by his life partner of twenty four years, LouAnn Schroeder of Florida; one daughter, Suzanna Marie (Steve) Freelon of Loudonville, OH; grandchildren Erica Gray of Loudonville and Kegan Freelon of Idaho; one step daughter Kathy (Pat) Paskvan of Dublin, OH and their children, Nicolas and Grant Paskvan; his siblings Naomi Cook of Mansfield; Denver Roof of Mansfield, Karen Horsley of S. Webster, Sharon (John) Newman of Hillsboro, OH and Delores (Tim) Warner of S. Webster; numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Clifton Roof.

A celebration of Homer's life will be held a later date. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com