WEST PORTSMOUTH-Homer Jeffery "Cuz" Shepherd, 59 of West Portsmouth passed from this world on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born January 6, 1961 to the late Homer and Jackie Toland Shepherd. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Wright, a brother-in-law, John Wright, and a granddaughter, Bailey Rickett.

Cuz is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Eichenlaub Shepherd, 3 daughters; Crystal (Jarrod) Reed, Rebecca (Tony) Rickett, and Tiffany (Shawn Scherer) Shepherd, a son, Chad Shepherd, his precious grandchildren; Jarrod and Kalel Reed, Haeden and Liam Shepherd, Greysen Scherer, Lainey and Lucas Rickett, and Elias Conley, a sister, Gwen (Randy) McGraw, along with several nieces and nephews.

Cuz was an avid sports fan. Loved his Shawnee Bears, West Siders, Ironton Tigers, Portsmouth Raceway Park, and his auction families. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Bob Davis officiating and interment in Vaughters Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.