HOWARD DENNIS SHONKWILER

MINFORD — Howard Dennis Shonkwiler, 66, of Minford passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born January 16, 1953 in Scioto County, a son of the Wilma (Nance) Shonkwiler and the late George David Shonkwiler.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Darren Shonkwiler; a daughter, April (Grant) Keller; five brothers, Michael (Olivia) Robertson, David (Sandy) Shonkwiler, Timothy Shonkwiler, Joseph Gregory (Pam) Shonkwiler, Mark Thomas Shonkwiler, and two sisters, Kimberly Jean (Michael) McRoberts; Lori Ann (Joe) Conley, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Rob McKinney officiating. Burial will be at Old Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.