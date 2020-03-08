SOUTH WEBSTER - Howard Dwight Stewart, age 90, of South Webster, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Berryville, Arkansas on March 30, 1929 to Elbert and Bertha (Carr) Stewart. Howard was retired from the U.S. Air Force where he honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a member of the South Webster Bloom Township Fire Department, retired from the maintenance department of Shawnee State University, a member of the National VFW and Air Force Sergeant's Association, and attended the South Webster Methodist Church.

Howard is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and wife Cindy Stewart of Alton Bay, NH, Scott and wife Trena Stewart of South Webster; grandchildren, Brian (Amber), Jenna (Jacob) Shannon (Jay), Chris, Wes, Jay, and Breanna; great-grandchildren, Killian and Adrian; daughter-in-law, Anita Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Patricia (Larter) Stewart, who he married in 1952; son, Howard D. Stewart, Jr.; sisters, Pauline Smith, Ernestine Moyer, Montalee Ransdall, Norma Brown; brothers, Paul F. Stewart, James K. Stewart, Harold D. Stewart, J.F. Stewart.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Interment will follow. Fond memories of Howard and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.