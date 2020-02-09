WHEELERSBURG - Ida Alta Dyer, age 81, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. She was born October 26, 1938 in Salt Rock, WV to Roy and Sarah (Osborne) Hale. Ida was a 1956 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and married her husband, John, on March 27, 1961. She retired after 25 years as a Unit Clerk with Mercy Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center. Ida was of the Baptist faith and in her free time enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and shopping.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Kelli) Dyer of Wheelersburg; daughters, Vicki (Jeff) Ison of Franklin Furnace, Kristi (Gene) Smith of Wheelersburg; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Newsome of Maysville, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2019; one brother in infancy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Best Care for all their loving care.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Bernard Tilley officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Ida and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.