LUCASVILLE — Ida Faye Turner, 91 of Lucasville was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Faye was born September 7, 1928, in Nolan, W. Virginia to the late Millard F. Parsley and Louary (Noe) Parsley. She graduated from Lenor High School, Lenor, W. Virginia. She also attended Portsmouth Business College, worked at Sears and Roebuck, and then was her late husband Jack's business partner and bookkeeper for Valley Tractor Sales/Turner Implement. Faye actively attended the Lucasville Center Street Church where she was a lifetime member and served on the Pastor/Parish Committee. She was also a member of the Willow Creek Garden Club.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Turner. She was also preceded in death by her baby son, Jack Edward Turner; four brothers, Millard, Johney, Gene, and Harold Parsley; two sisters, Alzada (Parsley) Crabtree, Shirley Parsley; one brother-in-law, Bud Turner; four sister-in-laws, Betty Parsley, Delores Parsley, Janice Parsley, Betty Turner; and one grandson, Jack L. Turner II.

Faye is survived by her three sons, Edward (Susie) Turner, Mark (Penny) Turner, David (Jan) Turner; one brother, Gary (Sherri) Parsley; a brother-in-law, Carl Crabtree; and a sister-in-law Gloria Parsley. Faye was a loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Brian Turner, Bruce Turner, Tracy (Mike) Alley, Kelly Sammons Turner, Samantha (Brandan) Cantrell, Faye Marie (Pat) White, and seven great-grandchildren, Trevon Turner, Taeghan Redoutey, Callie Schackert, Jadan Coleman, Isaiah Turner, Bryson Cantrell, Braydon Cantrell, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins who admired her along with friends of the family Rick and Terry Shope.

A Celebration Service will be held at 3:00 Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lucasville Center Street Church. The family will receive friends at a visitation at the church from 1:00-3:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 363, Lucasville Center Street Church, or SOMC Hospice.