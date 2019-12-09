KETTERING — BURCHETT, Imogene (Littleton), age 98 of Kettering, a former resident of Lucasville, OH went to be with Jesus and her many family members on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1921 to the late Elva and Jennie (Wilson) Littleton. She was a great mom always putting others first. She liked traveling, working in the outdoors and helping others. She especially enjoyed the time she spent sitting with Pat, then Eric, Brian and Daniel. Imogene and her late husband Johnson owned and operated Burchett's Dairy Bar for 25 years in Lucasville. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Charles David and Benny Burchett; brothers, Chester and Eli Littleton; and sisters, Goldie Strother, Willowlee Donaldson, Avanelle Wicker, and Mildred McCoy.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Burchett of Kettering; a sister, Dorothy (Gene) Raby; daughter in law, Carolyn Burchett; granddaughters, Jaculine (Steve) Nash, Susan Burchett, and Angela (Steve) Walton; great grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Haley, Blaum, Cheyenne Walton, Landon Spivey, and Isaac Scott; and great great grandsons, Aiden, Timmy and Theodore Blaum.

Visitation from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429 and from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at McKinley Funeral Home, 10617 US-23, Lucasville, Ohio 45648, with the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Burial White Cemetery. Virginia wishes to thank all of the Home Instead caregivers who were so kind and caring to her mother during the last three years. Especially Judy, Megan, Debbie, and Rolonda who were there the longest. Also a special thanks goes to Kettering Home Health nurse, Jamie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com