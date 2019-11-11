PORTSMOUTH — Ina Faye Orth, 88, of Portsmouth, went to her Heavenly home Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Wesley Village Hill View Retirement Center. Faye was born August 21, 1931 in Bracken Co., KY, a daughter of the late Ausie and Reba Fulton Rigg.

She was the retired Vice-President of National City Bank in Portsmouth with 30 years of service and she had also worked at the former BancOhio, where she was vice president in charge of advertising and marketing. While attending the former Portsmouth Interstate Business College and Ohio University Portsmouth, Faye worked at the former Kobacker's Department Store. She was a 1948 graduate of Mayslick (KY) High School, a Kentucky Colonel and she loved UK basketball. Faye was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she taught the Sunday School Auditorium and Bible Classes for many years and also served as an interpreter for the deaf. She has also served as a board member for the former Home for Aged Women.

Preceding her in death on May 12, 2011 was her husband, Thomas Philip Orth, whom she married in Washington, KY on February 12, 1955.

Surviving are many nieces, nephews and their families; and her caregivers, Sue Lyon and Marilyn Parker.

Faye was also preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer and Billy Riggs; five sisters, Louise King, Rosalyn Will, Virginia Rohr, Avalou Holford and Sue Thackston.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Revs. John Gowdy and Steve Mann officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.