FRANKLIN FURNACE-Ina Rae (Leadingham) Salyers, 79, of Franklin Furnace, OH went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. Ina was born June 11, 1941, in Argillite, KY. She was a long time resident of Franklin Furnace, OH, and a 1959 graduate of Green High School. She was a member of Ohio Valley United Baptist Church for 43 years. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Ina was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeston Leadingham; five brothers, Amos Leadingham, Charles Leadingham, Gene Leadingham, Raymond Leadingham and Bob Leadingham; four sisters, Gladys Tipton, Bonnie Stathes, Pauline Leadingham and Shirley Robinson and one son, Ronnie Scott Salyers. Ina is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Ronnie Salyers, whom she married December 31, 1960; three children, Becki (Chris) Rapp of West Portsmouth, Staci (Adam) Riehl of Lucasville, Dusty Salyers of Wheelersburg; eleven grandchildren, Joe (Kayla) Salyers of South Shore, KY, Stephanie (Brian) Bowman of Portsmouth, OH, Jason Salyers of Portsmouth, OH, Madison Rapp of Portsmouth, OH, Max Rapp of West Portsmouth, OH, Savannah (Lance) Evans of Ashland, KY, Payton Riehl of Lexington, KY, Brooke Riehl of Lucasville, OH, Laiken Salyers, Trent Salyers, Sydney Salyers all of Wheelersburg, OH, Justin (Natasha) Crawford of Columbus, OH and Jenna Crawford of Franklin Furnace, OH and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters, Betty Wheeler of Ashland, KY, Janice Wheeler of Ashland, KY, Laura Riepenhoff of Wheelersburg, OH, her twin sister Eula (Charles) Green of Franklin Furnace, OH and Pat (Mike) Johnson of Siloam, KY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, OH. Friends may call on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ohio Valley United Baptist Church in Wheelersburg, OH, with Elder Tony Blair officiating. Interment will be in Leadingham Family Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Ina's family would like to thank the staff at SOMC Hospice for the comforting care she received while there. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to SOMC Hospice at 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.