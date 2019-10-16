WHEELERSBURG — Inez "Ilo" Barringer, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Ilo was born July 7, 1925 in Rushtown, Ohio to the late Edgar and Lyda Boyer Sparks. Ilo was a 1943 graduate of McDermot High School and was an LPN at the former Mercy Hospital. She retired after working as an LPN many years in Dr. J. K. Sheets office. She was of Protestant faith. Ilo was a member of PTA Band Boosters and delivered Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, Ilo was preceded in death by her husband Willard Barringer, June 23, 1964, whom she married October 13, 1945 in Rushtown, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Sparks.

Ilo is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ann Barringer of AZ and Tom and Becky Sue Grashel of Portsmouth; a sister, Marjorie Sparks; many nieces and nephews, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great, great grandchildren and many special friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Danny Bentley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 and one hour before the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Ilo's name. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.