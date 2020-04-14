VIENNA, WV - Inez Marie McCormick, 79, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, April 10th at Camden Clark Medical Center – WVU Medicine after a 7 ½ year brave battle with Stage 4 cancer. She was born on March 4, 1941 in Minford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eldon Lowell Deemer and Ruth Lorraine (Slavens) Deemer. She was a graduate of Minford High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College. She was an original charter member of the Rainbow Girls in Lucasville, OH. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #58 in Williamstown, WV. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown.

Inez a.k.a. "Gmaw" was extremely proud of her grandchildren-She delighted in caring for them in their early years and was proud of their individual achievements as adults. "I love you more!"

Inez will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Doris "Gayle" McCormick (Jeff); son, Patrick of Magnolia, TX; one brother, Roy Deemer of Minford, OH; grandchildren, Megan Abrahamson(Austin Bowen) of Parkersburg, WV; Madison (Sean) McCloskey of Morgantown, WV; Marina McCormick (Jordan Goewey) of Greenville, SC; Mackenzie "Mac" McCormick of Magnolia, TX; Andrew McGuffey of Williamstown, WV; step-grandchildren Sarah, Olivia and Christian of Charleston, WV; Aunt Georgia Rideout of Circleville, OH; sister-in-law, Patty McCormick of St. Louis, MO; cousin Judy Lewallen of Alderson, WV; several nieces and nephews, including Brett McCormick, of Minford, OH.

She fought this long battle with colon cancer with grace and dignity beyond measure. Inez thanks Drs. Petty, Siva and Bhati for "saving my life" and all of the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Marietta Memorial Hospital Strecker Cancer Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Col. William McCormick (Ret); an infant son, Michael; and sister-in-law Donna Sue Deemer.

Her family also thanks Amedisys Hospice, especially Lindsey, and the nurses, physicians and aides at CCMH-WVU Medicine for excellent care during her final days.

A private graveside service was held at Bailey's Chapel Cemetery in Wakefield, OH. Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home is providing funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marietta Memorial Hospital Foundation-call (740) 374-4913 or email at [email protected] or for Parkinson's Disease Research-call 1-800-708-7644 or Donate by Mail Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.