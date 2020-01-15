WHEELERSBURG - Irene W. "June" Brown, age 93, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born September 28, 1926 in Portsmouth to Robert Lee and Anna (Parsley) Wilson. June received her Bachelor of Education degree from Ohio University and taught Math and Science for 22 years at East, Green, and Portsmouth High Schools. She had many interests including collecting Santas, making Christmas stockings, and camping. She crocheted over 1,000 afghans for gifts, sewed clothing for her grandchildren, read books for the blind on the radio, and recorded tapes for the blind. She was a member of the United Methodist church and more than anything loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

June is survived by her sons, Eric (Tina) Brown of Sciotoville, Chip (Pat) Brown of Ponce Inlet, FL; daughter, Helen Allen of Sciotoville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Brown who died in 1984; two sisters, Helen Matheny (Harry) and Jo Ann Clayton (Jack).

Funeral services for June will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Terry Cavanaugh officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in June's honor to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Fond memories of June and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.