FRANCES IRENE KITCHEN

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Irene Kitchen, 84 of West Portsmouth went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. She was born April 26,1934 in West Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Hayes Barker Evans and Viola Pearl (Evans) Evans. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Sue and her daughter Debbie Kitchen Stone; 5 brothers: Joe, Gene, Bob Evans and (Donnie & Tommy who died in infancy); 1 sister Louise Jordan.

Irene was employed at West End Day Care for 32 years and was co-assistant director. During her tenure, the majority of her time was spent in the baby room caring for newborns. This position allowed her to fulfill her passion and love of caring for children.

Irene is survived by her daughters Tammie Smith and Donna (Jeff) Buckley of West Portsmouth, a nephew she reared Gary Parker of Portsmouth, and a granddaughter she raised Kayla Kitchen; 7 grandchildren: Jimmy (Amanda) Stone, Bobby

(Emily) Stone, Kayla (Devin) Reiser, Kelly, Amanda Brandon & Dakota Buckley. 6 great-grandchildren: Maverick and Bryston Stone, Asalyn and Aubrey Stone and baby on the way, and Kylee and Harper Reiser.

She was a true OHIO STATE football fan and a loyal WESTSIDER. She will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Stoney Run Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Crad Frye officiating. Interment will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com