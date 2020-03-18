WEST PORTSMOUTH-Ival I.Steele McGraw, 68 of West Portsmouth, died Monday March 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born October 1, 1951 in Welch, West Virginia to the late Walter and Irene Laney Steele. She was a Homemaker and a member of Wings of Healing Church.

Along with her parents Ival was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus A. McGraw who she married on December 21, 1971, 3 brothers; Erbie, Walter Jr. and Howard Steele and a sister Gladys Messer.

Ival is survived by a daughter Brenda, nephew that she raised Michael (Crystal) Steele, special niece Mandy (Doug) Borders, special great grandson Tanner, special friends; Pat Messer, Connie Jewell and Tony and Lisa Journey, a brother Bruce Steele, 2 sisters; Thelma Lowe and Sarah "Janie" Damron, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren along with several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday March 21, 2010 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Charles Holsinger officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.