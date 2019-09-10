Jack Bussa (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Obituary
MINFORD —Jack D. Bussa, 72, of Minford, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. Born on November 16, 1946 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Roscoe and Mary Price and was a 1965 graduate of East High School.

Jack was an Air Force veteran of the Viet Nam War.

Surviving are a son, James (April) Bussa of Omaha, NE; two daughters, Carrie (Brian) Pitts of Portsmouth and Rebecca (Ed) Saunders of Texas; a brother, Keith (Boots) Bussa of Muncie, IN; a sister Kay Shelley of Cincinnati and his twin sister Jill (Roger) Swearingen of Batavia; six grandchildren and his companion, Vickie.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Duane Bussa as speaker. Military honors will be by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

Family and friends will be leaving the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE in a procession at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers.

The flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Air Force flag, will fly in honor of our veteran Jack Bussa.

To offer condolences visit www.brantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
