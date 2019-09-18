MCDERMOTT — Jack Julian Emmons, 86, of McDermott passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born July 5, 1933 at McCullough, a son of the late William Harvey and Alice Tong Emmons.

Jack was a retired Operating Engineer for Local #18, attended Otway High School and was a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a former Rush Township Trustee as well as a former Rush Township Volunteer Fireman.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Sterling Emmons.

Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sue Parsley Emmons whom he married September 7, 1958 in McDermott; two daughters, Glenna Sue (Bobby) Graff of Lucasville and Julianne Emmons (Herm Montavon) of Lucasville; three sons, Jack William Emmons of McDermott, Timothy Jay (Marianne) Emmons of Lucasville, and Blake "Buddy" (Laura) Emmons of Versailles, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, James William Kulp, Jade Lea Emmons, Lynda Sue (Jaime) Dadosky, Christine Marie (Eric) Mowery, Mason Lee Emmons, Eli Samuel Emmons, Abigail Justine Emmons, Noah Schaffer Smith, Hinzee Aurora Smith, Timothy Cleston Emmons; 4 great-grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Mowery, Hudson Wesley Dean Newell, Wesley Alexander Bobst, Layla Jean Bobst; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Daron Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery where graveside military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and an hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Valley Branch of the Community of Christ Food Pantry, c/o Ruth Charles, 39 Meadow Lane, Lucasville, OH 45648.