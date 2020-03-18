PORTSMOUTH - Jack Edward Hayton, age 81, of Portsmouth, passed on to his heavenly home March 18, 2020. He went peacefully at home in his sleep where he had been receiving the most wonderful care from Hospice, his loving wife, Donna Sue (Nagel) Hayton, and son, Donnie, also of Portsmouth. Jack was born January 23, 1939 in Wayne, WV, the son of the late Charles Hayton and Carmen (Beckley) Hayton Collins, both of Portsmouth. Jack served four years in the Navy from 1958 until 1962, and married the love of his life, Donna, on February 27th, 1961. He was a retired welder with local 577 Pipefitters having worked there for fifty years. He was a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465 and a 32nd Degree Mason from the Valley of Cincinnati. Jack was also a member of the El Hasa and Portsmouth Shriners Clubs, Portsmouth Eagles, New Boston Eagles, and American Legion Post #471. Jack was of the Christian faith and was baptized on March 16, 2020.

Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna Hayton; a son, Donnie Hayton of Portsmouth; a brother, Ron Hayton of McDermott; two sisters, Betty (Hayton) McKee of Hillsboro, OH and Elaine (Collins) Nesha of Cumberland, KY; close friends, Phillip and Cheryl York of McDermott. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by one son, David Lee Hayton.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Jason Coriell officiating. Interment will follow at Scioto Burial Park with graveside Military Honors provided by the James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion. Friends may call Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Fond memories of Jack and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.