WHEELERSBURG — Rev. Jack E. James, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020, when he passed away at his home in Wheelersburg. He was born September 29, 1926, in Pittston, PA, a son of the late Odessa "O.Z." and Myrtle Walker James.

As a young man, Jack joined the Army Air Corps and entered World War II, achieving his wings. He then went on to attend seminary at Bob Jones University and took Bible Studies at Houghton College. He served as a minister his entire adult life and went on to achieve a full professorship while teaching Social Sciences at Shawnee State University. He also received advanced degrees from Marshall University.

Jack was a member of Christians Beyond Church in Portsmouth, the American Baptist Association and the SSU Retirees Association.

He was preceded in death December 19, 1995, by his wife, Elsie Teresa Teeter James; and a daughter, Janet Lynne James Layne; a granddaughter, Scottie Layne; and two brothers, Donny and Ben James.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Rae Gregory James, whom he married Jan. 30, 1998 in Greenup County, KY; four children, John Douglas (Jean) James of Gulfport, MS, Thomas O. (Becky) James and Terri Jo James, all of Portsmouth, and Jonathan David (Amy) James of Wheelersburg; a brother, Ross James of Varnville, SC; a sister, Dolly Deevey of Gainesville, FL; a special caregiver and granddaughter, Terrie Lin Layne and 11 additional grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon Thursday at Christians Beyond Church with eulogy by Terri Jo James. The James Dickey Post American Legion Honor Detail will conduct military rites at the church.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christians Beyond Church, Highland Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.