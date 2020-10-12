1/
Jack Jordan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STOUT-Jack J. Jordan, 79 of Stout, passed away Saturday October 10,2020 at Rosemount Pavillion. He was born October 11, 1940 in Carter City, Kentucky to the late Delbert and Bessie Jordan.

Along with his parents Jack was preceded in death by his wife Raymol Stegall Jordan, who he married on August 26, 1960, 3 sisters; Joann Scott, Eileen Scott and Dorothy Burns, a brother Eugene Jordan and 2 granddaughters; Lueann Jordan and Ashley Jordan.

He was retired from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility and was a lifelong farmer.

Jack is survived by 5 sons; a son Jack (Althea) Jordan Jr., Richard (Missy) Jordan, Russell (Ronda) Jordan, John Jordan and Steve Jordan, 2 daughters; Christine (Danny) Brown and Elizabeth (John) Holbrook, 1 brother, Kenneth Jordan, 1 sister Evelena Fisher, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday October 14 , 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Lorenzo Bentley officiating and interment in Vaughters Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved