ORMOND BEACH — Jack Orman King, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born in Sciotoville, Ohio and was 6th in line of 13 children born to Roland and Edna King. [Richard, Rolene, Audrey, Arnold, Duran (Dude), Jack, Walt, Joyce, Carol, Mike, Vicki, Rick, and Gayle.] His family, being very patriotic, had seven sons enlist in the military. Jack enrolled in the Air Force at the age of 17, June, 1952. He served 20 active years. He was then employed with the United States Postal Service for another 20 years. He worked as a letter carrier for 10 years in Chillicothe Ohio. He was very active in the community and church, and that's where he found his passion for the youth, which lead to the ministry called Youth Outreach. Jack completed his last 10 years of the post office by moving to Ormond Beach, Florida, where he retired at Palm Coast as a supervisor. His golden years were spent traveling, following different sporting events, and staying true to the Buckeyes. But above all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He married the love of his life, Janice Marie Daniel, 61 years ago. Together they had two children, Brian and Dee; three grandchildren, Brent, Courtney and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Braydon, Owen and AvaLynn.