JACK G. LOCKHART JR.

SOUTH SHORE —Jack G. Lockhart Jr., 67, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, August 12, 1951, a son of the late Jack Lockhart Sr. and Helen Webster Lockhart.

Preceded in death besides his parents are one daughter, Melissa Ann Lockhart; one sister, Linda R. Lockhart.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Ann (Heidi) Schmidt Lockhart; a grandson, Joseph (Tania) Lockhart; a great-grandson, Jace Alexander Lockhart; two sisters, Brenda (Michael) Stockner and Vicki Bivens. Also surviving are life-long friends, Jim and Rita Stith. A special thanks to Franklin and Sandi Schmidt (Margaret's Brother and Sister-in-Law) for all your care, comfort and support especially during Jack's many years of illness. Also, a special thanks to Community Hospice for all your care, comfort and support.

Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Greg Carter, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10 A.M. till the Funeral hour at 1 P.M. on Tuesday.

