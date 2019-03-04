JACK ROGER MCCLURG

SOUTH SHORE — Jack Roger McClurg, 63, of South Shore, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 with his family by his side in Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland. Jack was born September 7, 1955 in Portsmouth, Oh. to the late John Dee. McClurg and Viola Mae McFarland McClurg of Portsmouth, Oh. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by a son; Clyde David McClurg and a brother; Rick McClurg. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and worked for many years as a carpenter and construction worker.

Surviving him are; his wife of 39 years Patricia Akers McClurg of South Shore, his sons; Billy Jack McClurg, Denny Ray McClurg, Daran Lee McClurg and his Fiancé Starla Tiffany Culver, and his daughter; Amy Gail McClurg and her Fiancé Josh Maxie all of Portsmouth, Oh., also surviving him are his brothers; John and Sandy McClurg, of Wheelersburg, OH., Tony McClurg and Karen McClurg of Portsmouth OH., David McClurg of Portsmouth, and Mikki and Rita McClurg, of West Portsmouth, his sisters; Shirley Wheatcraft of Mansfield, Oh. Patty and Kindell Thurman of Portsmouth Oh, Sue and Wib Boggs of Sciotoville, Oh., Connie Shelton of Cincinnati, Oh., Tammy and Jeff Pennington of Minford, Oh., Pamela and Steve Antonaros of Franklin Furnace, Oh., Bobbie McClurg of Portsmouth, Oh., and Emma McClurg of Columbus, Oh. and his grandchildren; Andrew Maxie, Tyler Maxie, Davian McClurg, Brooklyn Moore, and Heavenleigh McClurg and Jasper Culver.

A memorial service for Jack will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Music Family Funeral Home in Greenup with Pastor Chad Haggard officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in McClurg Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Music Family Funeral Home in Greenup.