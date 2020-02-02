Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Orland Bocock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHEELERSBURG- Jack Orland Bocock, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2020, at Trinity Station in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jack was born on January 11, 1930, in Mason, West Virginia, to the late John W. and Lona Tucker Bocock. He graduated from Cheshire High School (Cheshire, Ohio) in 1948 and was the class salutatorian. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Faye Lewis Bocock, his son, Richard Bocock, brother, Robert L. Bocock and sister Marjorie Brumbalow. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Chris) Conley of Russell, KY; grandson Eric (Claire) Conley of Florence KY; granddaughter Natalie Conley (fiancé Spencer Gray) of Lexington, KY; granddaughter Megan Bocock of Texas; grandson Cameron Bocock of Texas; sister-in-law, Kitty Bocock of Huntington, WV; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenna and Phillip Davis of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law, Tom Lewis of Jackson, OH and many nieces and nephews. He joined the US Navy in 1950 and served until 1954. During his time in the Navy, he was a Seabee and was stationed in Nova Scotia, Bermuda, Morocco, Italy and Cuba. When he returned home from the Navy, Jack worked at the Goodyear Atomic plant in Piketon, Ohio, then began working as a chemical operator with Oxo Chemicals in Haverhill, Ohio. He retired from Aristech Chemicals in Haverhill in 1994. Jack was a member of Wheelersburg United Methodist Church and was active in the Methodist men's ministry and served as a church trustee. He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his spare time. His family thanks the loving caregivers at Trinity Station for the compassionate care they gave Jack after his stroke. They treated him with kindness and respect and allowed him to spend his last months on Earth with dignity. Services will be held for Jack at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The funeral will be at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wheelersburg United Methodist Church or to any veterans' organization. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close