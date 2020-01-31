GREENUP-Jack (Crack) Spears, 38, of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away, Jan. 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, Jan. 22, 1982, a son of Rebecca Spears Akins and Everett Adkins. Jack was a Graduate of Greenup County High School in 2000, and also a graduate of Nashville Auto and Diesel College.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Miller Spears, Walter Adkins and Eddith Craft Adkins.

Surviving besides his parents are one son, Jaxon Ray of Greenup, Kentucky, one brother, Jimmy Adkins of Greenup, Kentucky, grandfather, Ray Spears of Greenup, Kentucky, nephew, Issac Adkins and many friends and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Warren Kelly, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 p.m. till the service hour at 7 p.m.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com