JACKIE LEE REED

SOUTH SHORE — Jackie Lee Reed, 74, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at South Shore Nuring Home. Jackie was born July 27, 1944, a son of the late Edward and Norma Reed.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Howard Reed and three sisters, Dorothy Traylor, Mary Lewis and Norsa Payton.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Reed, two sons, Greg (Vickie) Reed and Kevin Reed, both os South Shore, Kentucky, one brother, Lewis Reed of Urbana, Ohio, two sisters, Juanita Carr of South Shore, Kentucky and Louis Gordon of Greenup, Kentucky and six grandchildren, Kasey Reed, Whitley Akers, Zack Reed, Josh Reed, Reece Reed and Travis Reed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home n South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.