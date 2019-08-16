MINFORD — Jacqueline Courcaud Oppy, 81, of Minford passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at her home. She resided with her daughter & son-in-law Paula & Brian Burchett.

She was born December 10, 1937, in LaRochelle, France, a daughter of the late Marcel & Henriette Courcaud. She attended Harrison Mills Church of Christ in Christian Union.

She is survived by seven daughters & sons-in-law, Patty & Dave Lemon of Wheelersburg, Marlene & Bryan Ramsey of Cumberland, Maryland, Paula & Brian Burchett of Minford, Priscilla Stiles (Mitch) of Newark, Mary & Bobby Howell of Mesa, Arizona, Linda & John Cunningham of Wheelersburg, Barbie & Mike Sowards of Amelia, Ohio; two sons & daughters-in-law, Mike & Stephanie Oppy of Lucasville, Mick Oppy (Julie) of Chillicothe; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and her nieces & nephews in France.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Oppy; her daughter, Donna Oppy; her granddaughter, Sara Howell; her parents, Marcel & Henriette Courcaud; her brother, Roger Courcaud, and her sister, Marcelle Enfrein.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Rev. Harold Cox officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.