Jacqueline Oppy

Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
Obituary
MINFORD — Jacqueline Courcaud Oppy, 81, of Minford passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at her home. She resided with her daughter & son-in-law Paula & Brian Burchett.

She was born December 10, 1937, in LaRochelle, France, a daughter of the late Marcel & Henriette Courcaud. She attended Harrison Mills Church of Christ in Christian Union.

She is survived by seven daughters & sons-in-law, Patty & Dave Lemon of Wheelersburg, Marlene & Bryan Ramsey of Cumberland, Maryland, Paula & Brian Burchett of Minford, Priscilla Stiles (Mitch) of Newark, Mary & Bobby Howell of Mesa, Arizona, Linda & John Cunningham of Wheelersburg, Barbie & Mike Sowards of Amelia, Ohio; two sons & daughters-in-law, Mike & Stephanie Oppy of Lucasville, Mick Oppy (Julie) of Chillicothe; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and her nieces & nephews in France.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Oppy; her daughter, Donna Oppy; her granddaughter, Sara Howell; her parents, Marcel & Henriette Courcaud; her brother, Roger Courcaud, and her sister, Marcelle Enfrein.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Rev. Harold Cox officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
