Jacqueline Price

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Price.
Obituary
Send Flowers

PORTSMOUTH — Jacqueline Price, 83, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born November 6, 1936, in Buena Vista to the late Velmer and Clara (Reed) Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jean Humble, Candace Jayne, and Edwin Price.

She is survived by a sister, Virginia Will of Powell and a special niece who helped take care of her, Dusty Jayne of Wheelersburg.

A Memorial service will be 12:00 PM noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with visitation starting one hour before the service.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.