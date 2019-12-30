Jacqueline Price (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — Jacqueline Price, 83, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born November 6, 1936, in Buena Vista to the late Velmer and Clara (Reed) Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jean Humble, Candace Jayne, and Edwin Price.

She is survived by a sister, Virginia Will of Powell and a special niece who helped take care of her, Dusty Jayne of Wheelersburg.

A Memorial service will be 12:00 PM noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with visitation starting one hour before the service.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
