FRANKLIN FURNACE — Jacqueline Price, 83, of Franklin Furnace, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born November 6, 1936, in Buena Vista to the late Velmer and Clara (Reed) Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ramona Cabrera, Candace Jayne, and Edwin Price.

She is survived by a sister, Virginia Will of Powell and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be 12:00 PM noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Rev. James Davis officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service.