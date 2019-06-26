JACQUELINE RAMSEY SNIDER

MARTINSVILE — Jacqueline Ramsey Snider, age 64 of Martinsvile and formerly of Portsmouth,OH passed on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA on July 28, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Donald Ramsey and JoAnn Hagaman Ramsey who survives in Portsmouth, OH.

Jacque is survived by her husband, James Snider. In addition to her mother also surviving are siblings: Timothy (Beverly) Ramsey, Donna (Bruce) Dixon and Lee Ann Ramsey along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services was held, Wednesday June 19, 2019 in Sabine, OH.