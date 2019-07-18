JAKE BELL

LUCASVILLE — Jacob Eugene Bell, 86, of Lucasville, passed away peacefully with his loving family around him, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth from results of Mesothelioma.

He was born July 17, 1933 in Greenup County, Kentucky, the ninth and last child of the late Edward and Mollie Mullins Bell.

Jake was a graduate of Portsmouth High School in the class of 1952. Jake served in the US Navy, "Plank Owner" of USS Northampton CLC-1, active duty 1952-1954. He was retired from Goodyear Atomic Corporation Portsmouth Area A-Plant after 30 years, (1954-1985). He was a member of the Lucasville American Legion Post #363, a Kentucky Colonel, member of the "Clan Bell" of Northern American, and a Cold War Patriot.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Everett (Ruby) Bell; four sisters, Mary Bell, Emma (Carl) Henderson, Helen (Joe) Brunny and Flossie (Warren) Lynd.

Jake is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia M. Barker Bell, whom he married June 19, 1955 in Portsmouth; two sons, Jeffrey (Elisabeth) Bell and Craig (Cyndy) Bell; one daughter, Julie (Jeff) Hickerson; six granddaughters, his Bow Heads, Janelle (Logan) Crabtree, Jaclyn (Bryan) Doberdruk, Whitney (Evan) Yates, Lauren (Evan) Wicker, Megan (Brian) Zimmer, and Jessica (Douglas) Gentile; two step-granddaughters, Brittani (Jared) Bentley and Larin (Chad) Perry; great-grandchildren, Linkin and Scotlyn Crabtree, Maizy and Emmie Doberdruk, Grant Yates, and Reese Zimmer; seven step great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Nash, Bowen, and Joslyn Bentley, Kamri, Kolt, and Mila Perry; two brothers, Don (Helen) Bell of Arizona and Vic (Jeri) Bell of Florida; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Meredith Glaze; and brother-in-law Errol Duane (Dina) Barker.

At Jakes request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family would like to thank all the people who took such wonderful care of Jake at SOMC Hospice, Palliative Care, and Doctors Ron Arrick and Elie Saab.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jake's name to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.