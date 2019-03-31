JAKE MILLER

LUCASVILLE —Charles Jacob Miller, 89, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 26, 1929, in McDermott, a son of the late Charles Earl and Ethel Lily Henry Miller.

Jake was a retired Cincinnati District Engineer for Norfolk & Southern Railroad, a member and Trustee of Scioto Free Will Baptist Church and a 1947 McDermott High School graduate. He was a US Army Korean War veteran and a member of the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Fred Miller.

Jake is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Artis Miller, whom he married October 7, 1979, in Morehead, Kentucky; three daughters, Deborah (James) Harley of Hilliard, Beverly Jo (John) Valentine of Sunbury, and Tisha (Chuck) Meade of Portsmouth; one son, Charles R. (Becky) Miller of West Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Jason (Carrie) McMahon, Craig Miller, Michael (Linda) Harley, Courtney and Kayla Lee; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Ella, Mercedes, Amelia, Ryleigh, Damien, Marissa, and Scarlett; and two brothers, Emory Miller of McDermott and Ray "Doc" Miller of Torrance, California.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Scioto Free Will Baptist Church with David Lute officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery with graveside military rites performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service at the church Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scioto Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Judy Arnold 1680 Dace Road, Lucasville, Ohio or the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion, c/o Ron Caldwell 228 New Hope Road, Lucasville, OH 45648.