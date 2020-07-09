Trenton, Georgia-James Rufus Altman, 92, of Trenton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was born April 28, 1928, in Lucasville, a son of the late James Emory and Sarah Margaret Crabtree Altman.

Mr. Altman was retired from J&L Steel of Cleveland, Ohio with more than 20 years of service. He also worked at the uranium plant in Portsmouth, for the Manhattan project. Mr. Altman was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Steelworkers Union, and the American Legion Post 108.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Altman; and granddaughter, Tiffany McDaniel.

Survivors include his children, Barbara Jo and Kimberly Sue; stepchildren, Deborah, Donna, And Franklin; siblings, Esther, Viola, Martha, Donald; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with full military honors was conducted at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Cantrell officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at ryanfuneralhome.net.