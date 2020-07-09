1/1
James Altman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Trenton, Georgia-James Rufus Altman, 92, of Trenton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was born April 28, 1928, in Lucasville, a son of the late James Emory and Sarah Margaret Crabtree Altman.

Mr. Altman was retired from J&L Steel of Cleveland, Ohio with more than 20 years of service. He also worked at the uranium plant in Portsmouth, for the Manhattan project. Mr. Altman was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Steelworkers Union, and the American Legion Post 108.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Altman; and granddaughter, Tiffany McDaniel.

Survivors include his children, Barbara Jo and Kimberly Sue; stepchildren, Deborah, Donna, And Franklin; siblings, Esther, Viola, Martha, Donald; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with full military honors was conducted at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Cantrell officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at ryanfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home - Trenton
11415 S Main St
Trenton, GA 30752
(706) 657-7525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved