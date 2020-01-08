SMITHFIELD, NC- James "Jim" Arthur Bennett, 70, formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away on December 20, 2019 at his home in Smithfield, North Carolina. Jim was born October 16, 1949 in Portsmouth, Ohio to James and Janet Evans Bennett. Jim was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School Class of 1967 and was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving his country during the Vietnam War. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, being involved with the Young Marines Foundation and playing golf. Jim was preceded in death by his father James Arthur Bennett, January 7, 1976. Jim is survived by his mother, Janet Evans Bennett of Wheelersburg, his wife of 37 years, Noriko Bennett of Smithfield, North Carolina; daughter Brooke Bennett of Durham, North Carolina; step-son, James (Libby) Landers of Sims, North Carolina; brothers Roy (Ruth) Bennett of Wheelersburg, Brian (Debbie) Bennett of Cincinnati; sisters Carol (Gary) Baker of Lucasville, Diane (Tim) Boyer of London and grandchildren Mackenzie, Abigail and Isabelle Landers.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service and Military Rites to remember and reflect on Jim's life Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Welcome Home Christian Fellowship, 10073A State Route 23, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Jim's name to the Young Marines Foundation at Youngmarinesfoundation.org. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.