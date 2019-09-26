WHEELERSBURG — James "Rick" Richard Billiter, age 65, of Wheelersburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born September 22, 1954 in Williamson, WV to James Franklin and Louella (Scott) Billiter. A 1972 graduate of Portsmouth High School who spent most of his life in the Portsmouth area, he retired as a manager for JM Smucker Company. Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi; two sons, Eric (Brandy) Billiter, Corey Billiter; daughter, Kayla Billiter; stepson, Joseph Parker; stepdaughter, Brittany Parker (boyfriend Brian); brothers, Randy (Sandy) Billiter, Rocky (Jeannine) Billiter; grandchildren, Bryson, Mason, Skylehn, Kamryn, Emmett, Reece, Alana, Aiden, Levi, Samuel, and Ledger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Brenda Lester. He was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin Billiter; mother, Louella Scott; and stepfather, Don Gregg.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Fond memories of Rick and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.