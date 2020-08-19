TAMPA, FL-James E. Brown 1958-2016, of Tampa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on the night of March 5, 2016 after a year-long battle with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma. James was from the small town of Portsmouth, OH, and joined the USAF shortly after graduating from South Webster High School in 1976. His time in the service took him many places and led him to his final military station at MacDill AFB. He is survived by his sons, Edgar Brown, Ferdinand Brown, Julian Brown, and one daughter Melissa, and all of his friends which he considered family. He brought incredible joy and memorable moments to the ones around him. The warmth of his kindness, soft reassuring voice, and gentle spirit will be sorely missed.