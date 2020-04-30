WHEELERSBURG- James Ronald Butcher, 83, of Wheelersburg passed away Wednesday morning April 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV. James was born in Weeksbury, KY to Frances (Collins) Sellers and Roy Butcher on May 11, 1936. He married his one true love Elizabeth (Parker) Butcher on August 13, 1955 in Sandusky, Ohio. He worked at Lyman Boat Works and Sandusky Metals before becoming a Claims Adjuster for Motorist Mutual Insurance for 25 years. James has served the Lord for over 60 years, serving as deacon to becoming an Ordain Minister until his retirement from preaching in 2019. Jim still served the Lord at Garden City Freewill Baptist Church in Wheelersburg. James is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, son, Ronald, mother, Frances, father, Roy, sisters, Mary, and Glenda, granddaughter, Annette and grandson, Tristan. James is survived by Mike Butcher of Wellston, Kenneth (Brenda) Butcher of Jackson, David (Angie) Butcher of Wellston, Karen Ferguson of Waverly and Jocelyn (Phillip) Laber of Wheelersburg, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; a brother Henry Lee (Libby) Butcher and a sister, Linda Davidson.

Due to the current health restrictions, services will be graveside at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Blaine Etterling officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.